YouTube launches Music Charts in India

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): YouTube is officially rolling out Music Charts experience in India - a single destination to see what is popular, rising, and trending both locally and globally.

YouTube Music Charts includes trending music, most played songs, top artists, and top music videos, the official blog notes.

The charts are also available within YouTube Music, including Top 100 most played songs and top 100 music videos globally and locally and top 30 Trending charts. YouTube boasts more than 2 billion global users and 265 million users every month in India. (ANI)

