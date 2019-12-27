YouTube makes it easy for creators to identify copyrighted content

California [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): With thousands of hours of videos getting uploaded on YouTube, creators often lose track of what could be copyrighted material. YouTube is now making the identification of such content easier.

With an update to the YouTube Studio Dashboard, creators will now have a clearer view of which videos contain copyrighted material and immediately remove the offending sections and avoid getting claims, Engadget notes.

A new column called 'Restrictions' allows creators to see which uploads are copyrighted and who originally owns the content. Creators have the choice to replace, mute, or trim those sections. (ANI)

