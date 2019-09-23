YouTube Music starts rolling out 'Discover Mix' to take on Spotify

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): YouTube Music has started rolling out a new feature to help users discover music other than curated playlists based on their listening history.

As 9to5 Google, the new feature, called 'Discover Mix', seeks to compete against Spotify's 'Discover Weekly' and Apple Music's 'New Music Daily' feature.

Discover Mix is yet to be widely rolled out but early users reveal that the feature focuses mostly on evergreen tunes and artists a user might not have heard before. It is located in a new shelf called 'Mixed for you'. (ANI)

