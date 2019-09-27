Representative image
YouTube Music will be pre-installed on Android 10 devices

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:51 IST

California [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The lineup of Android 10 devices will come pre-installed with YouTube Music, the company has officially announced.
YouTube Music, a music streaming service that seeks to compete against Apple Music, Spotify, and the likes, will come installed on all new devices launching with Android 10 and Android 9, including the Pixel series, the official blog noted.
The company is currently offering a free trial for a month, followed by INR 99 per month. A family plan with access to up to 5 members costs INR 149 per month, while a student plan is available at INR 59 per month. (ANI)

