YouTube Originals free to watch starting next month

California [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): YouTube has announced that its original series, movies, and events all part of the YouTube Originals section will be free to watch starting September 24 this year.

On the official support page, YouTube said that some original content will be available for viewing without a YouTube Premium subscription, albeit supported with ads and only select episodes may be available for streaming at any time.

YouTube Premium members will still continue to enjoy perks including ad-free viewing, access to all available episodes in a series when they premiere, offline viewing support, and access to bonus content. (ANI)

