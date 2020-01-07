YouTube restricts data collection from kids' content

California [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): Following concerns about kids' privacy online, YouTube has announced a slew of changes to its policy which includes a limitation on data collection from videos made for kids.

In its official blog, YouTube explained that personal information from anyone watching children's content on the platform will be treated as coming from a child, regardless of the actual age of the viewer, and data collection and its use will be restricted on such videos.

This basically means YouTube will no longer serve personalised ads on kids' content or support features such as comments, live chat, notification bell, stories, save to playlist, and others. (ANI)

