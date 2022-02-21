YouTube rolls out new feature to show when a channel is live streaming

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube is coming out with a new feature that will make it easier for users to identify a channel when it's live streaming.

The company is adding a new indicator to show when a channel is live streaming on the platform, its chief product officer Neal Mohan announced on Twitter.

The feature consists of showing a ring with the word "Live" on it around a channel's profile picture when they're live streaming, which you can tap to jump straight into the live broadcast. The feature should make it easier to find live content as you browse YouTube, reported The Verge.



If the feature sounds familiar, it might be because it is already used on a couple of other services. TikTok uses a similar pulsing ring effect on a channel's profile picture if they're live streaming when you scroll past their video in your feed.

Instagram also shows a colourful ring around the profile pictures of live streaming accounts when they're shown at the top of your feed.

Like Stories, which originally started out as a Snapchat feature before being rapidly cloned by basically every other platform out there, it seems the live ring UI was too perfect to not integrate into YouTube.

But the biggest example of the inspiration YouTube is taking from TikTok is undoubtedly 'Shorts', a feature that lets you browse short-form video content using a vertically scrolling feed. (ANI)



