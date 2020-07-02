Youtube TV hikes subscription price to $64.99 per month

California [US], July 1 (ANI): Youtube TV on Tuesday hiked its subscription price to USD 64.99 saying that the new price reflects the 'rising cost of content'.

"This new price takes effect today, June 30, for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30," Christian Oestlien, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube TV, said in a blog post.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV," he added.

The blog post also stated that Youtube TV will now have more of ViacomCBS's family of brands like BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, starting Tuesday. (ANI)

