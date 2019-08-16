YouTube tweaks manual claiming policies for copyright takedowns

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): YouTube has announced a slew of changes to its manual claiming policies to improve fairness in the creator ecosystem.

In an official blog, YouTube has noted that the new policy will forbid copyright owners from using the manual claiming tool to monetize creator videos with very short or unintentional uses of music.

The new policies will apply to all new manual claims beginning in mid-September. YouTube will suspend the access of copyright owners to manual claiming who repeatedly fail to adhere to the new policies. (ANI)

