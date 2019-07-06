Representative image
Representative image

LG estimates higher sales for Q2, 2019

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:01 IST

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI): LG has released its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2019 and while the company expects higher sales, the operating income appears to shrink.
In its official release, LG reported tentative consolidated revenue of 15.6 trillion Korean won in Q2, 2019. The operating profit is expected to be 652.2 billion Korean won.
The company expects that sales will be 4.1 per cent higher while the operating income will be down 15.4 per cent from the same quarter in 2018. The final earnings will be announced later this month. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Smaller airports to have autopilot landings soon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Not only major airports but even smaller airports can now have automatic landings for aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:01 IST

Samsung estimates low profits for Q2, 2019

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI): In its earnings guidance for the second quarter, Samsung has estimated that its profits may slump this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:45 IST

Apps, image recognition and more: How China is waging digital...

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): Garbage sorting is a bigger challenge than garbage disposal and China is seeking the help of various technologies to educate its citizens and tackle the global problem.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:31 IST

Google pushes Night Side on Pixel phones because you click...

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): Google has realised that its Pixel phone users mostly take pictures when it is dark or the lighting is poor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:31 IST

Meet Possi, Sony's new musical toothbrush for lazy kids

Tokyo [Japan], July 4 (ANI): As part of Sony?s startup initiative, Kyocera and Lion have developed an electric ?musical? toothbrush that makes it easier for parents to get their children to brush regularly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:31 IST

Google Photos will let you manually tag people if it fails to recognise

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): You will be able to soon manually face tag in Google Photos thanks to an upcoming feature.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Apple to ditch butterfly keyboard for scissor switch mechanism...

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to include a new type of keyboard mechanism in its future MacBook Pro instead of the one with butterfly mechanism the company introduced in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:23 IST

30,000 followers makes you a celebrity, rules UK watchdog

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): If your follower count on social media bothered you, the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a count of 30,000 followers is enough to make an account influential.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:13 IST

Self-driving car for independent elderly?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Driving becomes a very important part of life during old age. It helps people stay independent, socially connected and mobile. According to a recent study, self-driving cars might make thing easier of this section of the population.

Read More

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 22:39 IST

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down, Twitter stands tall!

New Delhi (India), July 03 (ANI): As WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook apps continue to experience technical glitches, it's Twitter that is acting as a shoulder to cry for all the jilted users.

Read More

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 22:01 IST

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 03 (ANI): And the apps are down again. Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook users are facing problem in logging in, sharing and downloading content, and using the apps in general.

Read More

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 21:37 IST

Instagram introduces "Join Chat" sticker

California [USA], July 3 (ANI): If you love Instagram Stories, you will now be able to add a new sticker to your vanishing moments.

Read More
iocl