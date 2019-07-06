LG estimates higher sales for Q2, 2019

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI): LG has released its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2019 and while the company expects higher sales, the operating income appears to shrink.

In its official release, LG reported tentative consolidated revenue of 15.6 trillion Korean won in Q2, 2019. The operating profit is expected to be 652.2 billion Korean won.

The company expects that sales will be 4.1 per cent higher while the operating income will be down 15.4 per cent from the same quarter in 2018. The final earnings will be announced later this month. (ANI)

