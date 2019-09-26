McDonald's is hiring employees using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Illinois [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The newest application of voice technology is at fast-food giant McDonald's which is using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to find new employees.

Apply Thru experience is claimed by the company as the world's first voice-initiated application process. Interested candidates have to simply say "Alexa/OK Google, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "Talk to McDonald's Apply Thru," to initiate the process, Engadget reports.

The digital assistant will ask potential applicants for their name, location, job area of interest, among other information. Based on this, the applicant will get a text with a URL they need to visit to continue the job application.

Apply Thru is available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK. (ANI)

