Meet Possi, Sony's new musical toothbrush for lazy kids

Tokyo [Japan], July 4 (ANI): As part of Sony?s startup initiative, Kyocera and Lion have developed an electric ?musical? toothbrush that makes it easier for parents to get their children to brush regularly.

Called Possi, the toothbrush uses ceramic piezoelectric element inside the head of the toothbrush which turns electric signals into vibrations to transmit music directly to the user without external speakers, the official release noted.

The music feature is enabled only when the toothbrush head is in contact with the child?s teeth or inside the mouth. One can choose to play the music of choice via smartphone or audio cable. (ANI)

