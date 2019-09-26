Microsoft makes ElectionGuard available for everyone for secure, verifiable voting

Washington [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it is making its ElectionGuard open-source software development kit (SDK), available to everyone.

In its official blog, Microsoft notes that ElectionGuard makes voting more secure, verifiable, and efficient anywhere it is used in the US or in democratic nations around the world.

ElectionGuard is now available on GitHub across four repositories or storage spaces. Election technology suppliers can begin integrating the SDK into their voting systems for an end-to-end verifiable election. (ANI)

