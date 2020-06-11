Adobe launches Photoshop Camera for iOS, Android

California [US], June 11 (ANI): Adobe on Thursday launched Photoshop Camera for both iOS and Android devices.

According to Adobe, Photoshop Camera is an "intelligent camera app" that understands the best lenses and filters for the photos, before users even take the shot.

The app has a plethora of lenses and camera effects that the users can apply before or after the shot.

Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help users to create "gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots and more".

"Quick fixes like portrait relighting and distortion removal mean you can post images that look like you spent way more time on them than you did," the company said on its website. (ANI)

