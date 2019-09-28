Amazon Echo Buds is answer to Apple AirPods with built-in Alexa

California [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Amazon has released its own version of the wireless earbuds to take on the Apple Pods.

Called Amazon Echo Buds, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds come with Alexa built-in, Cnet reports. The wake word 'Alexa' activates the assistant and one can ask a question and listen to a response.

The Amazon Echo Buds also support other assistants based on the choice on your phone. Priced at USD 129.99, the device is available for pre-order and is expected to ship later this year. (ANI)

