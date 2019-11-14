Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.

The new colour variant is available at a discounted rate of INR 3,999 today. It is originally priced at INR 4,999, the official press release notes.

Amazon Echo Dot comes with built-in Alexa support for voice control. It has also been enabled with improved skills to help the kids learn using voice. The company recently added support for the Hindi language. (ANI)

