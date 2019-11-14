New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.
The new colour variant is available at a discounted rate of INR 3,999 today. It is originally priced at INR 4,999, the official press release notes.
Amazon Echo Dot comes with built-in Alexa support for voice control. It has also been enabled with improved skills to help the kids learn using voice. The company recently added support for the Hindi language. (ANI)
Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:40 IST
