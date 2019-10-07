Representative image
Amazon launches new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved display, battery and USB-C

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:17 IST

California [USA], October 7 (ANI): Amazon launched today its new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved design and advanced innards.
The tablet features a 10.1-inch widescreen 1080p Full HD display, octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for charging, the official release noted.
Other features include picture-in-picture support, built-in Alexa, and Amazon-exclusive features such as ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.
Amazon Fire HD 10 is available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black, and White colour choices. It is priced at USD 149.99 and is available for pre-order today with shipping to begin October 30. (ANI)

