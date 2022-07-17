Android 12-based MIUI 13 update rolled out for Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge

New Delhi [india], July 16 (ANI): The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge, which launched in India in January with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5E, are now receiving the MIUI 13 update that's based on Android 12.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi hasn't provided a detailed changelog of the update, but users can expect it to come with the usual goodies they get on other Xiaomi smartphones running Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.



The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge are the same phones with different battery capacities and charging speeds.

The 11i packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W charging support, whereas the 11i HyperCharge comes with a 4,500 mAh cell that can go up to 120W. The 11i HyperCharge is also three grams lighter than the 11i at 204g.

The rest of the specs remain the same on both smartphones, meaning regardless of which one you buy, you'll get the Dimensity 920 SoC, 6.67" 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen, and triple camera setups on the back, comprising 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

