Android 12 closed beta program announced by OnePlus for its 8 series users

Shenzhen [China], November 13 (ANI): OnePlus has already released Android 12 beta for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and now it is recruiting testers for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 closed beta update.

According to GSM Arena, as part of this Closed Beta Test (CBT), participants will be required to sign an NDA and be willing to flash builds that require a clean flash, which wipes the entire data, so it's advisable to not install the beta firmware on the primary device. Also, one should remember that beta builds often contain bugs that hamper the user experience.

For those who are still interested, following are the requirements to be eligible for the CBT:

- You are using a OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus 8T device



- You are an active OnePlus Community member

- You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram

- The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it.

Those who meet these requirements and can't wait to check out Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 should do it as soon as possible as OnePlus currently only has 200 slots for the OnePlus 8T users and 200 slots between the 8 and 8 Pro owners.

As per GSM Arena, the company has promised to provide gifts to the best performers, and since the company is calling it a "short-term Closed Beta Project," users can expect it to announce an Open Beta program for the 8, 8 Pro, and 8T in the coming months. (ANI)

