Android 12 lets users customize colour palettes for phone

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): Google's upcoming 12th major release and 19th version of Android- 'Android 12'will have one more interesting feature that will make you able to automatically fit your phone's colour palette to that of your wallpaper.

If you are into styling and colours, this feature of Android 12 is a must-try!

The Verge listed the steps below to let users know How Android 12 lets you customize your phone's colour palette

1. Long press on an empty part of your home screen until you see the pop-up menu.



2. Select "Wallpaper & style."



3. Select "Change wallpaper."





4. Tap on one of the categories presented on the Wallpaper screen, and then select a specific image. Or tap on the top button called "My photos" to select one of your own photos.



5. Once you select your image, you'll be shown a preview of what it will look like on your home screen and lock screen. (Two buttons below the preview image let you toggle between the two.) If you're satisfied, tap the checkmark in the bottom right corner.



6. A pop-up menu will give you the choice of using the wallpaper on the home screen, your lock screen, or both. And you're done! You'll find yourself back on your home page -- with your new wallpaper.

If you want to try the themed icons, or use a dark theme, go back to the "Wallpaper and style" page, scroll down a bit and toggle on either or both.

Interestingly, when a user will use a personal photo for the wallpaper, the Android 12 feature will automatically choose a matching theme colour for the phone.

As per The Verge, if you don't feel satisfied, you can also choose a different colour combination for your theme, depending on your wallpaper photo. Here's how:

1. On the "Wallpaper and style" page, select "Wallpaper colours" and choose one of the colour combinations shown. You can also tap on "Basic colours" if you want something, well, basic.

Reportedly, these style combinations would not affect a user's phone efficiency or performance.

For the unversed, Android 12 is the upcoming twelfth major release and 19th version of Android, the mobile operating system developed by the Open Handset Alliance led by Google. The first beta was released on May 18, 2021. (ANI)

