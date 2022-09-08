Apple announces operating system iOS 16 will be launched on September 12

Cupertino (California) [US], September 8 (ANI): The Apple 'Far Out' event saw the tech giant announce the release date for its much-awaited operating system on Wednesday. iOS 16 will be launched on September 12. Apple announced the free upgrade in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, and a public beta was published in July.

The multitude of features included with the new operating system will come as no surprise. They begin with a number of enhancements to the lock screen, such as the ability to install widgets and personalize their appearance, as well as a new way of displaying alerts.

You'll be able to modify and recall sent messages (with some limitations), utilize the new iCloud Shared Photo Library to share photos with your family, and use the Live Text tool to extract text from movies and photos, with new capabilities.

The release of the new operating system aligns with the release of Apple's latest iPhones, which will be available for preorder on September 9 and in shops on September 16.



iOS 16 will also apparently incorporate Android's 'Always-On display' functionality, however, it may be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple is making some adjustments to the Focus Mode, which was introduced with iOS 15. There are now numerous options to enable focus mode, including via the Control Center or by automating the process, which is now coupled with the new lock screen.

Focus Filters are a significant addition to Focus mode. It enables users to only see necessary information in system programs such as Mail, Messages, Safari, and Calendar.

Apple has also made big improvements to its Maps app. The new Maps include 3D-like visuals, multistop navigation, and the ability to check public transportation fares.

The developers have also enhanced CarPlay capabilities, with iOS 16 now enabling multiple screens. On the dashboard, users will also be able to view other parameters such as remaining gas, speed, and car temperature. (ANI)

