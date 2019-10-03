Apple bans app that allowed tracking police movements in Hong Kong

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Apple has reportedly banned an app called HKmap Live that allowed users to track both protesters and police movements around Hong Kong.

According to Fast Company, the developers of the app suspect Apple's decision to be bureaucratic than censorship, suggesting the company may have misunderstood the purpose of the app.

Interestingly, Apple's removal of the app from the official App Store happened on October 1, the same day police in Hong Kong shot a protester in the chest. (ANI)

