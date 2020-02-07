Apple fined 25 million euros for slowing down iPhones in France

Paris [France], Feb 7 (ANI): France's consumer watchdog, Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud (DGCCRF), has fined Apple 25 million euros for intentionally slowing down iPhones in the region.

Apple is accused of not informing its users that the iOS updates 10.2.1 and 11.2 which were released in 2017 were likely to slow down their devices, the official website of DGCCRF notes.

Centered around power management, these updates slowed down older models such as the iPhone 6, SE, and 7, forcing users to change their batteries or upgrade.

The anti-fraud agency has also asked Apple to publish a press release on its French website admitting to its false marketing practice and agreement to pay the fine. (ANI)

