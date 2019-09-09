Apple fixes App Store search to not show its own apps

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): When you made a search on the App Store until last year, you would have observed seeing Apple's own apps first. However, that has now changed.

As The New York Times reports, until last year, a search for "podcast" would return results including Apple Podcasts first, followed by Apple Compass app, Find My Friends, and so on; all unrelated to podcasting.

Over the past several months, Apple realised the problem with the search algorithm. In July, the company turned off the algorithm from packing results with Apple apps. (ANI)

