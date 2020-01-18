Apple fixes location tracking bug in iPhone 11 chip

California [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): Apple has added a new toggle that addresses privacy concerns around the location tracking feature on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Last month, it was discovered that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were tracking location data even when the services were turned off. Now, Apple has added a toggle for the Ultra Wide Band (UWB) chip in the new models with the second iOS 13.3.1 beta to tackle the issue, 9to5 Mac notes.

As spotted by YouTube creator Brandon Butch, the second iOS 13.3.1 beta brings the toggle which is labelled as Networking & Wireless under Privacy > Locations Services > System Services. The switch allows users to completely turn off location tracking. (ANI)

