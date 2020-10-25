Apple gets rid of 'Stadium App' that let users run Stadia on iOS devices

California [US], October 24 (ANI): Multinational tech company Apple got rid of the 'Stadium' browser app that let users run Google Stadia on iOS devices. The company also shared details about the reason they decided to remove the app.

Mashable quoted a report by 9to5google in which Apple explained that Stadium makes use of "public APIs in a way that Apple does not intend". It stated that Stadium extends WebKit that exposes native APIs and allows websites access to Bluetooth,

Apple also referred to App Store Review Guideline section 2.5.1 and the Apple Developer Program License Agreement 3.31that requires apps to use public APIs only "for their intended" purposes.



The announcement around Apple removing 'Stadium' was made by developers on Twitter. He stated that Apple sent him a notice that they will be removing his app from the Store since the app was 'extending WebKit' beyond Apple's terms.

"I was "extending WebKit" by hooking it into the native GameController framework and thus Bluetooth controllers, which they didn't like," stated the developer on Twitter.

As per Mashable, the Stadium app was created by a Reddit user 'u/zmknox' who took the time to create a custom browser that not only works in full support of the App Store but allows users to run Google Stadia easily. It could be directly downloaded from the app store and users could use it with the help of a custom user agent that tricks the game streaming app. (ANI)

