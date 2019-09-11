Apple introduced iPhone 11 'Slofies', Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): To ace the selfie game, Apple's newly-launched iPhone 11 smartphone comes with the feature to take slow-motion selfies termed as 'Slofies' and now netizens can't help but poke fun at the newly-coined term.

During their annual event on Tuesday, Apple introduced three new phone- iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with the three having advanced camera and slow-motion selfie feature.

It didn't took long for Twitterati to crack fun at the term as they shared some really rib-tickling gifs and reactions.

A user shared a still of Mr. Bean staring at something and wrote, "Me if I hear anyone ask for a "Slofie".



Whereas another user called it the "worst word of 2019".



While posting a picture of a Koala bear, who are known to be lazy, another user wrote, "Can this be the thing instead...?"



"Slofies nooo Slofiessssss," wrote a user taking a jibe at the word.



Sharing a gif of a sloth bear, a user exchanged slofie with slothie as they went on writing, "Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie."



The annual event took place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city, California and witnessed the launch of scores of new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad, Apple Arcade. (ANI)

