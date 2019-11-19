Apple introduces dedicated app for its developer community

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Apple is introducing a new app for its developer community, called Apple Developer mobile app.

As an expansion of Apple's existing WWDC conference, the app will also include technical and design articles, developer news and updates, videos and more, TechCrunch notes.

It will further allow developers to sign up for the Apple Developer program and maintain their membership. The app is being soft-launched today in all worldwide markets, but membership management tools are only available in the US.

It is available on iOS, including Apple Watch and iMessage. (ANI)

