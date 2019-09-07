Apple iPhone 11 launch to be broadcast live on YouTube

California [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Apple fans will be able to watch the unveiling of the awaited iPhone 11 lineup on YouTube this year.

Until now, the iPhone maker restricted the live streaming to its own ecosystem of devices, platforms, and chosen browsers. Now, as The Verge reports, for the first time, Apple will have a wider viewership through YouTube.

This year, Apple is expected to introduce three iPhone 11 models, including a high-end iPhone 11 Pro version with the triple camera setup. The event will kick start at 10 AM PT on September 10, 2019. (ANI)

