Apple iPhone 11 models won't ditch Lightning port: Report

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): Apple's move to a USB-C port to its iPad Pro last year led to many speculating that the upcoming iPhone models will also ditch the Lightning port. However, it is now reported that even this year, Apple will retain the same port.

According to a report on 9to5 Mac, all three iPhone 11 models, which will be successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, will feature a Lightning port, instead of the speculated USB-C port.

In addition to that, the new iPhone models will be powered by the Apple A13 chip and feature a new type of Taptic Engine that may improve the existing Haptic Touch. (ANI)

