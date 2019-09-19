Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Apple has only recently launched its new iPhone 11 lineup and the first reports of dissection are already here.

By tradition, Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones. However, an early teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, posted on Weibo, reveals that the phone is fitted with 15.04 What 3.79V, which calculates to roughly 3,968mAh, Mashable reports.

The capacity is significantly higher compared to predecessor iPhone XS Max which has a 3,174mAh battery. (ANI)

