Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:40 IST

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Apple has only recently launched its new iPhone 11 lineup and the first reports of dissection are already here.
By tradition, Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones. However, an early teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, posted on Weibo, reveals that the phone is fitted with 15.04 What 3.79V, which calculates to roughly 3,968mAh, Mashable reports.
The capacity is significantly higher compared to predecessor iPhone XS Max which has a 3,174mAh battery. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:11 IST

This website settles arguments for you

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The next time you and your friend fight over something, head straight to Let's Settle, a website that helps you settle arguments, just at the click of a button.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:06 IST

Huawei confirms Mate 30 Pro will not have Google apps

Shenzhen [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Huawei recently launched its Mate 30 Pro and now the company has confirmed that Google apps will be absent from the flagship smartphone.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:43 IST

Alcatel launches 'smart flip phone' with 4G, Google Assistant

Boulogne-Billancourt [France], Sept 19 (ANI): Alcatel is launching a 4G flip phone that is not dumb and features Google Assistant integration, along with support for WhatsApp and YouTube.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:41 IST

Roku introduces new streaming player lineup

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Roku introduced a new streaming player lineup today, including an upgraded Roku Express and Roku Ultra.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Pinterest will let you 'react' to pins in Group Board

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Pinterest has added a new feature to its platform, allowing users to 'react' to a pin in a Group Board.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Facebook launches new Portal models with WhatsApp calling, Alexa support

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Facebook expanded its Portal family of home video-calling devices with three new models including Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal TV.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Comcast to give free streaming box to internet-only subscribers

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Comcast is giving the free streaming box to its internet-only subscribers to enhance their TV watching experience, without having to pay for cable.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

YouTube Masthead is coming to your TV screen

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): As more people move to internet-streamed entertainment, YouTube announced that it is bringing its Masthead as seen on the website, on the TV screen to help advertisers reach more audience.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:53 IST

This app lets you deepfake your voice for podcasting

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Deepfakes have had a bad reputation, until now. A new app called Overdub aims to use the AI technique for a better cause.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:43 IST

IBM to soon build 53-qubit quantum computer

New York [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): IBM has announced that it will soon build a 53-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum computer available for external use yet.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:19 IST

New LinkedIn tool lets you flaunt your skills to potential employers

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Professional networking site LinkedIn introduced today a new tool that allows users to project their skillsets for potential employers.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:14 IST

Apple is investing USD 250 million in Corning

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Apple has announced that it is pouring in more money to Corning Inc, supplier of precision glass for the company's products including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

