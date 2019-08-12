Representative Image
Apple iPhone 11 Pro to be high-end in 2019 lineup: Report

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019

California [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup is said to be the most exciting with the company reportedly adopting the 'Pro' moniker for the high-end version.
An anonymous Twitter account has leaked that we may see an iPhone 11 Pro when Apple unveils its next-gen iPhone 2019 lineup next month, Cnet reports.
The purported high-end iPhone 11 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera system. Other models in the lineup will be called the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11R. (ANI)

