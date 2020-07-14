Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11

California [US], July 14 (ANI): US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly reveals the size of the iPhone 12-series batteries.

According to Mashable, Three alleged battery units for the Apple iPhone 12 have been certified by a South Korean authority, MyDrivers reports (via GizChina). The units have capacities of 2,227mAh, 2,775mAh, and 3,687mAh.

As claimed by the previous reports, Apple's upcoming series will include four variants - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If the certified battery units do belong to the iPhone 12 variants, most of the variants will have a smaller unit than what we find on the current iPhone 11-series. In comparison, the iPhone 11 is powered by a 3,110mAh battery, the iPhone 11 Pro by a 3,046mAh battery, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max by a 3,969mAh unit.

Usually, Apple's software optimisation and efficient performance seem to get out of its chips. With this in mind, the seemingly small battery sizes of the upcoming iPhone 12 handsets might not be a great deal, especially when the new 5nm A14 Bionic chip should be even more efficient.

The new factors are the addition of 5G and the possible inclusion of 120Hz displays on the iPhone 12 Pro models. (ANI)

