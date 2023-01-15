Apple iPhone 14 Pro display bug to be fixed with software update

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): American tech giant Apple has acknowledged a display bug in its iPhone 14 Pro smartphone after a growing number of users reported a strange display issue when booting up or unlocking their devices.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, green and yellow horizontal lines appear on the screen that disappears later on during the startup process, so it's not damaging the user experience completely, if at all.

However, now the company has acknowledged the issue and promised it will soon release a software update addressing it.



iPhone 14 users can expect a fix as a part of an upcoming small patch or with iOS 16.3, which is currently being tested by Apple and public beta program members.

Notably, Apple's response isn't official and was spotted in internal memos by people familiar with the matter, reported GSM Arena.

The issue was first reported last month, so Apple is fairly swift with its reaction.

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who bases his predictions on sources in the supply chain, wrote in a blog post recently that Apple has cancelled production and shipment plans for the iPhone SE smartphone, as per GSM Arena.

This comes after his last month's prediction that a fourth-gen iPhone SE could be cancelled or delayed. (ANI)

