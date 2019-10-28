Apple iPhone SE 2 to arrive in late March: Ming-Chi Kuo

California [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the next-in-line affordable iPhone SE 2 will launch at the end of March 2020.

The iPhone SE 2, the successor to the 2016 iPhone SE model, is predicted to release in Q1, 2020 with a price starting at USD 399, Mac Rumours reports.

The low-end model with the iPhone 8 design language and a 4.7-inch display is likely to be powered by the same A13 chip as the iPhone 11 and comes with up to 128GB of internal storage, Touch ID, and single-lens rear camera. (ANI)

