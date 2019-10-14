Representative Image
Apple iPhone SE 2 with A13 chip to cost USD 399: Ming-Chi Kuo

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:44 IST

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Apple's second iteration of its 'affordable smartphone', the iPhone SE 2, is expected to be released in Q1, 2020, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his price predictions of the anticipated device.
As MacRumors reports, Kuo estimates the iPhone SE 2 to cost USD 399. Even as an affordable upgrade option, the iPhone SE 2 is said to have a form factor similar to the iPhone 8.
In terms of the specifications, the iPhone SE 2 is likely to run A13 chip, the same processor powering the latest iPhone 11, 3GB RAM, upto 128GB internal storage, and no 3D Touch. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:47 IST

Google Pay will soon allow you to pay for transport cards

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Fare payment system Cubic Transportation Systems has teamed up with Google Pay to offer contactless transit payments.

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST

Apple sends some safe browsing Safari data to Tencent

California [USA], Oct14 (ANI): Some data from Apple's Safari browser is reportedly being shared with Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Reddit attempts to lure Snapchat teens with cross-sharing feature

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Reddit is launching a new integration with Snapchat in a bid to add more teens to its userbase.

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (ANI): Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will soon be able to use Google's latest Android 10 version in beta mode.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:50 IST

Facebook accused of copying for Calibra logo

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement by copying the logo for Calibra, subsidiary for its Libra cryptocurrency.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:43 IST

Apple Arcade gets five new games

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Apple has added five new games to its Arcade paid gaming service.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:41 IST

Worldwide PC shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019: Gartner

Connecticut [USA], October 12 (ANI): More people are buying PCs as the worldwide shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019, Gartner revealed in its latest preliminary results.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Apple iTunes zero-day bug allowed ransomware attack

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Security researchers have uncovered a bug in Apple iTunes that allows hackers to carry out a ransomware attack automotive industry target.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:26 IST

Engineers develop tool to make soft robots less bulky

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of new development by the researchers it will now be possible to build soft robots that are compact, portable and multifunctional.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, world's most flexible,...

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], October 11 (ANI): Dell has introduced first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra that is touted to be the world's most flexible and modular desktop solution.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:26 IST

Microsoft keyboards now offer dedicated Office, emoji keys

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): If you buy Microsoft's latest keyboards, using emoji will be easier as they now include dedicated Office and emoji keys.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.

