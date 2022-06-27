Apple iPhone users to get 12 spam message filters with iOS 16 in India

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): The new feature in Apple's iOS 16 will make it simple for iPhone users to distinguish between spam messages and helpful ones.

According to Mashable, the technological behemoth improved the SMS filters by adding 12 additional filters for spam communications. This update was made specifically for Indian iPhone owners.

There will be 12 sub-categories, according to a study, including warnings for credit or debit cards, bill payment, finances, government services, network providers, healthcare, and online orders. There will also be the currently in place ones, including Transactions and Promotions.



Additionally, users will be able to easily and quickly add movie or train tickets to their Apple Wallet accounts or calendars from their communications.

This new software upgrade from Apple reportedly rolls out to the general public in September and includes a multitude of capabilities.

The business has made numerous improvements to iOS 16 including the lock screen widgets, alerts, and more, making it a completely revamped upgrade. Within 15 minutes, users will be able to amend the texts they have sent over iMessage, as reported by Mashable.

The final public release of iOS 16 will likely occur in September along with the debut of the iPhone 14 series, the following flagship smartphone lineup. The update is presently available for beta testing. (ANI)

