Apple iPhone XR became top-selling model globally for 2019: Counterpoint Research

Hong Kong [China], Feb 28 (ANI): Apple iPhones secured leading spots in the best selling category globally for 2019, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Pulse.

Apple iPhone XR secured the top spot while the iPhone 11 became the second best-selling model, in less than four months of launch. Apple captured six places in the top ten list, securing a 3 percent market share, the official blog notes.

Samsung followed next with three models, all from its mid-range Galaxy A series, including A50, A10, and A20. Replacing Xiaomi, Oppo's A5 was among the top-selling models globally last year.

The global top 10 smartphones for 2019 were: Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A10, Oppo A5, Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy A20, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 7, and Apple iPhone XS Max. (ANI)

