Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more: Top 5 smartphones of 2019

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The 2019 has been an eventful year in the world of smartphone technology; from the introduction of foldable phones to cramming of more cameras, and not to forget, some eye-popping price tags too!

If you have been waiting for the holidays to make the mega smartphone purchase, here's our list of top five smartphones that are worth every penny you spend.

Topping the list is the Apple iPhone XR, which has been recorded as the top-selling model globally in the third quarter. With prices starting at USD 749, the iPhone XR is power without the added frills.

An obvious inclusion is the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for its flagship features including improved camera and battery. Prices start at USD 899 for the base model. Another top smartphone of 2019 is the OnePlus 7T, boasting premium specifications at just USD 599.

Google's Pixel 4 lineup this year also ranks among the top five smartphone list of 2019. With prices starting at USD 799 and USD 899 for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL respectively, the flagship models boast improved dual rear cameras and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Despite facing a tough time in 2019, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro ranks among the top five smartphones thanks to its Leica-powered quadruple-camera system and curved display design. Prices start at USD 1,200 for the smartphone. (ANI)

