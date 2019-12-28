Apple iPhone XR was the top-selling phone globally in Q3, 2019: Counterpoint Research

California [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): Apple's iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3, 2019, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Pulse.

Based on the analysis, the iPhone XR captured 3 per cent market share and it alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the said quarter, the official blog notes.

The top five models which were global top-sellers include Samsung Galaxy A10 at the second position, Samsung Galaxy A50 at third position, Oppo A9 at fourth position, and Apple iPhone 11 at fifth position. (ANI)

