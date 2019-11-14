Representative Image
Apple kills 15-inch MacBook Pro for a model an inch bigger

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:58 IST

California [USA], November 13 (ANI): Apple has put to rest its 15-inch MacBook Pro model with the arrival of its 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The new 16-inch model brings back the scissor-switch keyboard. Configuration options include 9th-gen Intel Core i7, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB storage. Other features include 4X Thunderbolt 2 ports, headphone jack, Force Touch trackpad, and Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID, The Verge noted.
The current lineup now includes the 13-inch model and the new 16-inch version. The price of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at USD 2,399. It is available for pre-order starting today and will hit the stores later this week. (ANI)

