Apple launches 3rd gen iPhone SE with latest A15 chipset

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Apple hosted its 2022's first big hardware event 'Peek Performance', on March 8, during which it launched the 3rd generation low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, two years after the 2nd gen arrived.

According to GSM Arena, while this new phone might look the same from the outside as the 2014 iPhone 6 design, however, the internals are much improved.

The phone sports the Apple A15 chipset, the same chipset as on the latest iPhone 13 series, and the fastest smartphone chip to be around. The storage options on the 3rd gen iPhone SE include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.



Though the hefty bezels at the top and bottom make this phone larger than an iPhone mini, its display size is still 4.7" in diagonal.

This generation of the iPhone SE also has the "toughest glass on a smartphone" (Ceramic Shield) for improved durability. Further, a Touch ID fingerprint reader below the screen is also present.

On the camera side of things, improvements have been made but mostly on the computational photography side as it still has a single 12MP unit without goodies like sensor-shift image stabilization which was part of the 13-series. Also, it has Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

This new SE supports 5G because all current models from the company have that capability even though Apple still sells iPhone 11 models, which have 4G offerings.

As per GSM Arena the 3rd gen iPhone SE will go on pre-order on March 11, starting at USD 429 for the 64GB model. Shipments will begin on March 18 in the first wave of 30 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US. (ANI)

