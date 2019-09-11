Apple launches iPhone 11 Pro with three rear cameras

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its advanced next-generation model -- iPhone 11 Pro at its annual event here at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city.

The latest phones find similarity with last year's release iPhone XS, but stands out with its three rear cameras, reported The Verge.

The three rear cameras with 4x optical zoom including the wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses are amongst the big standout features of the phone. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens offers a 120-degree field of view.

They have also upgraded their photography features with a new dedicated Night mode to improve performance in dark lighting. The feature picks up automatically when you're shooting in the dark.

Another 'Deep Fusion' photography feature is capable of shooting 9 images -- four short images, four secondary images, and one long exposure.

The 5.8-inch display has a new OLED panel, which goes up to an even brighter 1,200 units, a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio, and is 15 per cent more energy efficient.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook defines iPhone 11 Pro to be designed for people who are looking for the "most sophisticated technology."

To lure customers, the phone comes with a new matte finish on the back and new colours: green, space grey, silver, and gold.

With all these features, Apple calls it a Super Retina XDR display (similar branding to the Pro Display XDR that the company announced earlier this year). What's more? The company also claimed that it has the "toughest glass ever in a smartphone."

The latest model has the A13 Bionic chip just as in iPhone 11 which Apple says has both, the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone.

Talking about the battery life, Apple said that the iPhone 11 Pro should get up to four hours better battery life than last year's XS. Also accompanied along with the phone will be a faster, 18W charger.

The iPhone 11 Pro's is pricing starts at USD 999 and preorders will be taken in from Friday, September 13 with shipping to take place a week later from on September 20. (ANI)

