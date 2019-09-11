iPhone 11 Pro with three rear cameras
iPhone 11 Pro with three rear cameras

Apple launches iPhone 11 Pro with three rear cameras

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:56 IST

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its advanced next-generation model -- iPhone 11 Pro at its annual event here at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city.
The latest phones find similarity with last year's release iPhone XS, but stands out with its three rear cameras, reported The Verge.
The three rear cameras with 4x optical zoom including the wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses are amongst the big standout features of the phone. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens offers a 120-degree field of view.
They have also upgraded their photography features with a new dedicated Night mode to improve performance in dark lighting. The feature picks up automatically when you're shooting in the dark.
Another 'Deep Fusion' photography feature is capable of shooting 9 images -- four short images, four secondary images, and one long exposure.
The 5.8-inch display has a new OLED panel, which goes up to an even brighter 1,200 units, a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio, and is 15 per cent more energy efficient.
Apple's CEO Tim Cook defines iPhone 11 Pro to be designed for people who are looking for the "most sophisticated technology."
To lure customers, the phone comes with a new matte finish on the back and new colours: green, space grey, silver, and gold.
With all these features, Apple calls it a Super Retina XDR display (similar branding to the Pro Display XDR that the company announced earlier this year). What's more? The company also claimed that it has the "toughest glass ever in a smartphone."
The latest model has the A13 Bionic chip just as in iPhone 11 which Apple says has both, the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone.
Talking about the battery life, Apple said that the iPhone 11 Pro should get up to four hours better battery life than last year's XS. Also accompanied along with the phone will be a faster, 18W charger.
The iPhone 11 Pro's is pricing starts at USD 999 and preorders will be taken in from Friday, September 13 with shipping to take place a week later from on September 20. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:45 IST

Here's all the new products Apple announced today

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple's annual event here at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city witnessed the launch of scores of new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad with an attractive design and noteworthy features.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:22 IST

Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual-camera system, new colours

California [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Apple on Tuesday launched its new model iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch Retina Display at its annual event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:42 IST

Apple Inc launches 7th gen iPad, pricing starts with USD 329

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Apple Inc on Tuesday launched the 7th generation, 10.2 inches iPad at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city in California.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:25 IST

Mozilla's Firefox is testing Private Network extension

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Mozilla is testing a Private Network extension for its Firefox browser for a secure browsing experience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:24 IST

Polaroid Lab will turn your digital photos into physical photos instantly

Massachusetts [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Polaroid is launching a new device called Polaroid Lab that essentially makes the photo-creation process as easy as the push of a button.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:09 IST

Microsoft patent hints at Google Home Mini rival

Washington [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Microsoft appears to be working on a new portable speaker that could potentially rival the Google Home Mini in terms of design.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:06 IST

Google Play Pass is coming soon

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Google's anticipated Play Pass service will soon go live, the company has hinted in its latest tweet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:05 IST

New 'The Joker' malware targeting Android users

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): A new kind of malware called 'The Joker' is putting to risk Android devices, researchers at cybersecurity firm CSIS have revealed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:03 IST

Google Docs will now display word count as you write

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Google is constantly improving its G Suite apps and the latest to receive a nifty feature is Google Docs which will now display word count as you type.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:54 IST

Ahead of Apple event, netizens ponder over payment options

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ahead of the rumoured launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max, netizens are bracing for the possible hefty price tags that will be attached to the shiny new gadgets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Microsoft redesigns To-Do app as it seeks to replace Wunderlist

Washington [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Microsoft introduced a revamped version of its To-Do app, with features aimed at Wunderlist users.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:28 IST

Apple, Foxconn accused of violating Chinese labour rule

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn confirmed that they violated a Chinese labour rule by hiring too many temporary staff at the iPhone maker's largest manufacturing factory.

Read More
iocl