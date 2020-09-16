Apple launches new iPad Air (4th gen) with A14 Bionic SoC, starting from USD 599

California [US], September 16 (ANI): Apple has announced the new iPad Air (4th gen) with the A14 Bionic processor at the special 'Time Flies' event on Wednesday.



The latest iPad Air (4th gen) features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge retina display, Touch ID and USB-C connectivity. The chipset promises 40 per cent faster CPU, 30 per cent faster graphics, and 70 per cent faster machine learning with next-generation Neural Engine.5

The iPad Air (4th gen) has been announced at a starting price of USD 599. As for India, the device will be available in October at Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apart from the iPad Air (4th gen), Apple also launched the 8th generation iPad and Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 6 at the event. (ANI)

