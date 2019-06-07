Apple macOS Catalina can automatically enable Dark Mode

California [USA], June 7 (ANI): Apple's latest macOS Catalina fixes one issue with the dark mode through a new feature.

As 9to5 Mac explains, the new macOS Catalina comes with an Auto Dark Mode that automatically enables the dark mode/theme based on time of the day, saving one the need to manually enable it.

To enable Auto Dark Mode, go to System Preferences and choose General. The Auto Dark Mode option is available in the Appearance sub-section. (ANI)

