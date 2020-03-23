Apple may soon fix hotspot bug for seamless work from home: Report

California [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): Working from home and having issues with your iPhone's hotspot? You are not alone. It appears a lot of Apple devices running the newer iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 are experiencing hotspot connectivity issues. In an internal document obtained by MacRumors, Apple has reportedly acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with the personal hotspot on their device, including inability to connect, frequent disconnection, or general data performance issues. Apple has said that it is not a hardware issue. As a temporary fix, service providers have been instructed to toggle personal hotspot off and then back on. It is expected that a software update will be rolled out soon. Users are advised to keep their devices updated.(ANI)