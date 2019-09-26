California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Apple Music has finally added support for Android devices via Chromecast.
Apple Music users can now stream music to their TV with Chromecast or listen in their car with Android Auto, the official website notes.
The service is supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later, or a Chromebook supporting Android apps. (ANI)
Apple Music now works with Google Chromecast
ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST
