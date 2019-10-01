Apple News Plus now available in UK, Australia

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Seven months after its debut in the US and Canada market, Apple News Plus has officially rolled out in the UK and Australia.

The news subscription costs USD 10 per month in the US for unlimited access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

As Cnet reports, the service has been tweaked for local markets to include magazines and newspapers popular locally.

Users can sign up for a month's free trial and cancel before they are billed in case they don't wish to go premium. (ANI)

