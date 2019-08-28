Apple releases surprise iOS 13.1 beta

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Apple is not waiting for the roll-out of iOS 13 before bringing the beta version of its next update for developer preview.

The company has released a surprise iOS 13.1 beta with features including Shortcuts Automations that was removed from the iOS 13 update, MacRumours reports.

The iOS 13.1 beta also comes with Share ETA feature for the Maps app, improved dynamic wallpapers, AirPods volume indicator, new HomeKit icons, mouse support, and more. (ANI)

