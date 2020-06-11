Apple removes podcast app Pocket Casts from China App Store after government pressure

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular iOS and Android podcast client, from the App Store in China due to the government pressure.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illegal in the country and has demanded that Apple remove the app as a result. It's the second major podcast app to be removed from China's App Store this month, The Verge reported.

"We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request. We understand this means that it's unlikely that our iOS App will be available in China, but feel it's a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special," Pocket Casts said in a statement posted to Twitter. (ANI)

